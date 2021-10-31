Floral tributes paid to River Noyyal

Coimbatore

31 October 2021 23:46 IST

River Noyyal, the lifeline of Coimbatore, got a floral tribute on Sunday when 218 types of flowers were showered into the river at Perur Padithurai (ghat).

Volunteers of ‘Kovai Kulangal Padhukappu Amaippu’ organised the event after clearing waste materials that were strewn in and around the ghat.

Advertising

Advertising

R. Manikandan, organiser of the event, said the floral tribute was arranged to remind people of the significance of the river and the ghat.

“Perur Padithurai is where people immerse mortal remains of the departed and the ghat has been regarded as a holy place. The ashes of Mahatma Gandhi, K. Kamaraj and Jayaprakash Narayan were immersed in the river. The pots in which their ashes were brought are still kept at the ghat. However, of late, the ghat is littered with liquor bottles and miscreants use the place as a hangout at night. The floral tribute was organised to remind the public of the ghat’s holiness and the river’s significance in our lives,” he said.

Praises to the river in Tamil were recited at the event. Volunteers showered 218 types of flowers into the river accompanied by percussion.