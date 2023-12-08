HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Floral tributes paid at helicopter crash site in Nanjappa Chatram near Coonoor 

December 08, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau
Rear Admiral Puruvir Das, officiating Commandant, Defence service staff College, Wellington, paying floral tributes to former CDS Bipin Rawat and others on the second anniversary at the helicopter crash site in Nanjappa Chatram near Coonoor on Friday.

Rear Admiral Puruvir Das, officiating Commandant, Defence service staff College, Wellington, paying floral tributes to former CDS Bipin Rawat and others on the second anniversary at the helicopter crash site in Nanjappa Chatram near Coonoor on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. SATHYAMOORTHY

Rear Admiral Puruvir Das paid floral tributes at the memorial erected to honour the former Chief of Defence Staff, Bipin Rawat, his wife, Madhulika and 12 other military personnel who died in a helicopter crash at Nanjappa Chatram near Kattery Park in 2021.

Mr. Das, who is the officiating Commandant of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, along with other top military personnel paid tributes at the memorial stone, ‘Smritka,’ installed at the site of the chopper crash recently.

The tributes were paid to mark the second anniversary of the incident, in which Mr. Rawat, his wife Madhulika, Brigadier L.S. Lidder, Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh, Group Captain Varun Singh, Wing Commander Prithvi Singh, Squadron Leader Kuldeep Singh, Junior Warrant Officers Rana Pratap Das, A. Pradeep, Havildar Satpal Rai, Lance Naiks Jitender Kumar, Gursewak Singh, Vivek Kumar and Sasi Teja, were killed when the helicopter in which they were traveling to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington, Coonoor, crashed along the hillside.

Mr. Das also interacted with the residents of Nanjappa Chatram, lauding them for their help in rescue operations in the immediate aftermath of the accident. Afterwards, he also handed over gifts to the residents and thanked them for their assistance during the time of the rescue operations.

Related Topics

Nilgiris

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.