Floral arrangements inaugurated for 126th annual Ooty flower show

May 03, 2024 04:02 pm | Updated 04:02 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

Nilgiris District Collector M. Aruna on Friday, May 3, 2024, inaugurated the floral exhibits that are set to dazzle tourist visitors to the Government Botanical Garden (GBG) during the 126th annual flower show in Udhagamandalam in the Nilgiris, in a little over a week’s time.

The flower show is set to take place from May 10 to May 20, and is expected to draw lakhs of visitors to both the GBG as well as to the Nilgiris district.

As part of the show, floral arrangements were inaugurated by the Collector who arranged a few pots along the gallery section of the GBG, in the presence of Horticulture Department officials on Friday.

The Nilgiris district administration also confirmed that the Ooty Rose Show will take place from May 10 to May 19 at the Government Rose Garden, after uncertainty due to the Parliamentary elections and the Model Code of Conduct being in place. The summer festival season will close with the annual fruit show that will take place from May 24 to May 26.

This year, more than 35,000 different potted plants including geraniums, balsams, lisianthus, salvias, daisies, cyclamens, Oriental and Asiatic lilies, marigolds and asters, among others, will be arranged in aesthetically pleasing arrangements at the garden.

A total of 75 different families of plants and 388 different varieties will be on show during the flower show, officials said. A total of 6.5 lakh plants have also been planted in the garden and will be in full bloom this year, they added.

A laser light show is also to be organised for visitors during the flower show.

Also present on Friday was Joint Director of Horticulture (Nilgiris district), Sibila Mary, as well as other officials from the Horticulture Department.