Floods in Moyar cut off Thengumarahada

Floods in River Moyar has left the people of Thengumarahada in the Nilgiris District stranded, as coracle services remained suspended here on Friday.

The hamlet is located in Kotagiri Taluk on the northern slopes of the Nilgiris that can be reached only by taking up the 25 km mud-road that passes through the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) from Bhavani Sagar. Since the river is in spate, coracle services were suspended from Thursday afternoon and people could not cross the river.

While one side of the river, where the hamlet is located, falls under the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR), the other side falls under the STR. On Thursday evening, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus that is operated till the river was also caught in a flash flood in a stream on the way to the hamlet. Forest officials said that since commuters could not cross the river, they were provided food and tea and were accommodated in a building that belonged to the Forest Department. Officials said that the water level in the river continued to be high and the staff were monitoring the flow continuously. Pointing out that the river was always in spate during rain, people said they had been demanding a bridge across the river for years.