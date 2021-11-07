Flood warning

COIMBATORE

07 November 2021 22:04 IST

The Water Resoures Department has asked people living in the downstream of the Bhavani to be cautious as excess water from the LBP dam will be released through the river.

A press release from the department said with heavy inflow in the catchment area of the dam, the water level at the reservoir will be maintained at 103 feet and the surplus flood water over 103 feet will be released from the dam through the river.

