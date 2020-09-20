Flood warning issued

COIMBATORE

20 September 2020

The Coimbatore district administration on Sunday issued flood warning to residents of a few villages situated along River Bhavani bank in Mettupalayam taluk.

Sources said as the water flow in the river stood at around 11,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs), the administration asked residents of Sirumugai, Chikkadasampalayam, Odanthurai, Jadayampalayam and Thekkampatti to stay alert. The administration also sounded the siren at the Vana Bhadrakaliamman temple.

Meanwhile, water level in the 49.50-foot Siruvani Reservoir crossed the 44.50 feet mark following good rain in the 24 hours that ended 8 a.m. Sunday.

The rainfall recorded in the reservoir catchment was 175 mm, sources said.

In Coimbatore, Cincona recorded the maximum rainfall – 104 mm. Coimbatore South received 11 mm and airport - four mm. Parts of Pollachi and Valparai also recorded good rain at 30.2 mm and 75 mm respectively.