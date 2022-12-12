Flood warning issued to people living along the banks of Bhavanisagar dam

December 12, 2022 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - ERODE

A flood warning has been issued to people living along the banks of River Bhavani on Monday, as surplus water will be released from Bhavanisagar dam once the water level reaches 104.50 feet.

At 4 p.m., the inflow was 2,655 cusecs and the outflow was 100 cusecs. The water level stood at 104.22 cusecs, against its full storage level of 105 feet. The storage was 32.14 tmc ft, against its capacity of 32.80 tmc ft.

A flood warning issued by the Water Resources Department (WRD) of Bhavanisagar sub-division said that in anticipation of heavy inflow due to northeast monsoon, the water level of the reservoir will be maintained at 104.50 feet. Considering the safety of the dam, the surplus flood water over the level of 104.50 feet will be released into River Bhavani. People living along the banks of the river and low-lying areas have been cautioned to move to safer places. The water level is likely to reach 104.50 feet on Monday night.

It may be noted that discharge of 2,300 cusecs for irrigation into Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal was stopped due to breach in the main canal at Vaikalmedu at Perundurai on December 10 and it would take another 10 days to plug the breach.