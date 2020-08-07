Flood warning issued in Tiruppur district

The Public Works Department (PWD) on Friday issued flood warning to those living on the banks of River Amaravathi, as the dam was expected to reach its full capacity.

A PWD official from Amaravathi Basin No. 3 at Amaravathinagar said the water level had reached 82.09 feet on 6 a.m. on Friday. As heavy rain continued in the dam’s catchment areas, the water level was expected to reach its full capacity (90 feet) soon and the dam shutters would be opened anytime to release the surplus, he said.

Udumalpet tahsildar Jeyasingh Sivakumar said all village administrative officers, revenue inspectors and local body officials of the villages on the river bank were monitoring the situation. A team of police personnel were deployed at Amaravathi Dam. Shelters such as schools and community halls in the vicinity of the villages have been identified and the families in the villages would be evacuated in a short notice, he said.

District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan said in a release on Friday that people living on the banks of River Amaravathi and River Noyyal (in Tiruppur Panchayat Union and Tiruppur Corporation limits) must exercise caution due to excess discharge of water in both the rivers.

He advised those living on the river banks to evacuate and stay at government shelters. Public must ensure the safety of their livestock in case of floods and abstain from visiting the river for washing and other purposes, he said.