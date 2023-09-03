Flood warning issued in Krishnagiri

September 03, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - Krishnagiri

Following rain in catchment areas, water level at the KRP Dam in Krishnagiri district touched 50.55 feet against its full capacity of 52 feet on Sunday.

Inflow into the dam stood at 921 cusecs, and it was completely discharged considering the safety of the dam. Due to this, the district administration issued flood warning to people living in low-lying areas and near the South Pennar River.

On Sunday, Mettur dam’s water level stood at 48.24 feet, against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 16.72 tmc ft against its full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. Inflow into the dam increased to 6,430 cusecs from Saturday’s inflow of 5,018 cusecs. The amount of water discharged from the dam for delta irrigation continued at 8,000 cusecs.

In the 24 hours that ended at 8 a.m. on Sunday, Salem district received 31.70 mm of rainfall - 12.20 mm in Mettur, 9 mm in Yercaud, 4 mm in Kadayampatti, 3 mm in Anaimaduvu, 2 mm in Kariyakovil, 1 mm in Edappadi, and 0.50 mm in Salem. Likewise, Kolli Hills Semmedu in Namakkal district received 16 mm of rainfall.

