Flood warning issued as surplus water released from Bhavanisagar dam in Erode

The Hindu Bureau ERODE
November 11, 2022 18:06 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

With the water level in Bhavanisagar dam reaching 104.50 feet against its full storage level of 105 feet, and in anticipation of heavy inflow due to the North-East Monsoon, surplus water of 5,000 cusecs is being released from the dam into the River Bhavani from 5 p.m. on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

At 5 p.m., the inflow was 6,100 cusecs while the total outflow was 6,000 cusecs, including 1,000 cusecs into the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal. The storage was 32.37 tmc ft against its capacity of 32.80 tmc ft.

A flood warning issued by the Water Resources Department (WRD) of Bhavanisagar sub-division said that in anticipation of heavy inflow due to excess rainfall, the water level of the reservoir will be maintained at 104.50 feet. Hence, considering the safety of the dam, the surplus flood water over the level of 104.50 feet is being released into River Bhavani.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Hence, all people living on the banks of the river and low-lying areas have been cautioned to move to safer places and all precautionary measures have been taken for the safety and security of their lives and properties, the alert said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app