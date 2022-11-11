Flood warning issued as surplus water released from Bhavanisagar dam in Erode

With the water level in Bhavanisagar dam reaching 104.50 feet against its full storage level of 105 feet, and in anticipation of heavy inflow due to the North-East Monsoon, surplus water of 5,000 cusecs is being released from the dam into the River Bhavani from 5 p.m. on Friday.

At 5 p.m., the inflow was 6,100 cusecs while the total outflow was 6,000 cusecs, including 1,000 cusecs into the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal. The storage was 32.37 tmc ft against its capacity of 32.80 tmc ft.

A flood warning issued by the Water Resources Department (WRD) of Bhavanisagar sub-division said that in anticipation of heavy inflow due to excess rainfall, the water level of the reservoir will be maintained at 104.50 feet. Hence, considering the safety of the dam, the surplus flood water over the level of 104.50 feet is being released into River Bhavani.

Hence, all people living on the banks of the river and low-lying areas have been cautioned to move to safer places and all precautionary measures have been taken for the safety and security of their lives and properties, the alert said.