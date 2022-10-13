Flood warning issued as inflow into Mettur dam rises

Following increased inflow into the Mettur dam, a flood warning was issued by the Water Resources Department to 11 districts in the Delta region on Thursday.

As Mettur dam attained its capacity of 120 feet for the second time this year on Wednesday, the inflow into the dam was completely discharged. Due to continuous rain in catchment areas, inflow into the dam also started to increase.

In a release, the department said the likelihood quantum of releasing surplus water to Cauvery River was about 60,000 cusecs, and this may be increased at any moment. Hence it requested people living on the banks of the Cauvery and low-lying areas to move to safer places.

On Thursday, the dam’s water level and the storage level stood at their capacities of 120 feet and 93.47 tmc ft, respectively. At 8 a.m., inflow into the dam was reduced to 28,000 cusecs from Wednesday’s inflow of 29,000 cusecs. But at 11.30 a.m., inflow increased to 35,000 cusecs, and at 4 p.m., inflow further increased to 45,000 cusecs.

The water discharged into Cauvery River increased to 45,000 cusecs, including 23,500 cusecs through the 16-vent surplus sluices and 21,500 cusecs through the dam and power house tunnel. For canal irrigation, water discharged through the East-West bank canal is maintained at 500 cusecs.