August 04, 2022 17:41 IST

With the copious rainfall continuing in the Western Ghats, especially the hilly terrain, the outflow was being maintained at 3,850 cusecs and a flood warning has been issued along the banks of Aliyar river.

With the inflow steadily increasing in to Aliyar reservoir and the water level having reached 118 ft as against the full reservoir level of 120 ft, the outflow has been increased.