ADVERTISEMENT

Flood threat abates as rainfall recedes in catchment of Amaravathy Dam 

Published - July 20, 2024 10:55 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The fear of flooding along the embankments of Amaravathy river abated on Saturday as there was less rainfall in the catchment areas of Amaravathy dam.

ADVERTISEMENT

A senior official of the Water Resources Department said the water level in the dam was maintained at 88 feet.

On Friday, an average of 4,500 cusecs were released into the river, and for two hours of peak duration the outflow had to be stepped up to over 7000 cusecs.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Saturday, however, the outflow was maintained at 2,000 cusecs. The threat of flooding does not arise as the rainfall in catchment areas has receded almost entirely, the official said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The department had earlier proposed release of water from the dam for irrigation for a 15-day duration with effect from July 25.

Though surplus water was being released, the planned schedule of water release for irrigation will be maintained, sources added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US