Flood threat abates as rainfall recedes in catchment of Amaravathy Dam 

The fear of flooding along the embankments of Amaravathy river abated on Saturday as there was less rainfall in the catchment areas of Amaravathy dam.

A senior official of the Water Resources Department said the water level in the dam was maintained at 88 feet.

On Friday, an average of 4,500 cusecs were released into the river, and for two hours of peak duration the outflow had to be stepped up to over 7000 cusecs.

On Saturday, however, the outflow was maintained at 2,000 cusecs. The threat of flooding does not arise as the rainfall in catchment areas has receded almost entirely, the official said.

The department had earlier proposed release of water from the dam for irrigation for a 15-day duration with effect from July 25.

Though surplus water was being released, the planned schedule of water release for irrigation will be maintained, sources added.