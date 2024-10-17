ADVERTISEMENT

Flood gauge posts installed at Sivanananda Colony underpass in Coimbatore, to be rolled out across city

Published - October 17, 2024 06:59 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Rain gauge with colour marks indicating water levels as a caution to vehicle users at the Sivananda Colony underpass in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Flood gauge posts have been installed at the ARC underpass in Sivananda Colony as a pilot project, with plans to roll them out gradually across all underpasses in the city.

During recent rains, both a government and a private bus became stuck in deep water at the Sivananda Colony railway underpass, requiring police and fire and rescue services to use a crane to pull the vehicles out. Several underpasses in Coimbatore, including those at Lanka Corner, Avanashi Road, Sivananda Colony, Kattoor, Kaleeswara Mill, and Kikani School, frequently become impassable due to waterlogging, causing vehicles to get stuck.

The new flood gauge posts will feature three coloured zones. The first foot will be painted green, indicating that vehicles can safely pass. The second and third feet will be marked in orange, signalling that vehicles can proceed but with caution. From the second to tenth foot, the gauge will be painted red, warning that vehicles should not attempt to pass.

The Highways Department and the civic body plan to install these flood gauges at all city underpasses in phases.

