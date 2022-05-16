Coimbatore

Flood alert to continue in Krishnagiri

The district administration has said the flood alert issued for the low-lying banks of Thenpennai river remained in place in the view the continuous rains. The water level in KRP dam was maintained at 47 ft of the total 52 ft.


