Flood alert sounded to people living near river Cauvery in Erode

With water discharge from Stanley Reservoir in Mettur into river Cauvery is likely to be increased, the Water Resources Department (WRD) has cautioned people living in the vicinity of the river and in low-lying areas here on Monday, July 29, 2024.

Currently, the discharge from the dam is 12,000 cusecs (8 a.m.) and the water level of the dam is likely to reach its full reservoir level (FRL) of 120 feet depth soon. The WRD, in a release, said once the dam reached its FRL, surplus flood water would be released into the river at any moment. The release asked the district administration to caution people living on the banks of the river and in low-lying areas to move to safer places and all precautionary measures may be taken for safety and security of their lives and properties.

The river enters Erode district at Nerinjipettai and flows through Ammapettai, Bhavani, Karungalpalayam, Kodumudi for a total of 84 kms and enters Karur district. As many as 24 revenue villages in the blocks of Anthiyur, Bhavani, Erode, Kodumudi and Modakkurichi municipal areas are located near the river.

Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara on Sunday evening inspected the flood-prone areas at Bhavani Kooduthurai bridge, Old Bridge, Kandanpattarai, Pasuveswarar Street, Old Mariamman Kovil Street, Singampettai, Padavalkalvai panchayat and Periyakattur areas, all located near the river. He said steps were taken to shift people in low-lying areas to relief camps where food, drinking water and other amenities would be provided.

He said due to Aadi Perukku, devotees in large numbers would visit temples in Bhavani and Kodumudi and the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Board (HR and CE) has been directed to take all precautionary measures.

Temporary ban

Meanwhile, bathing and performing rituals at Bhavani Kooduthurai has been banned temporarily due to an increase in the flow of water in the river. Also, the boating service between Nerinjipettai in Erode district and Poolampatti in Salem district has been stopped.

Revenue officials said that a warning was issued to the people using tom-toms and public address systems asking them not to venture into the river. Police personnel were also posted at various places, including Bhavani and Karungalpalayam, to monitor the water flow and issue warnings to the people.