Flood alert issued to people living near River Cauvery in Erode

Discharge into the river could be increased upto 1.25 lakh cusecs, people living near the river in Bhavani, Karungalpalayam and Kodumudi alerted

The Hindu Bureau ERODE
September 06, 2022 14:11 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

With the discharge of surplus water from Stanley Reservoir in Mettur into River Cauvery increasing to 90,000 cusecs on Tuesday, Erode district administration has issued a flood alert to people living in the close vicinity of the river and in low-lying areas.

Officials of the Water Resources Department (WRD) said the water level continues to be maintained at 120 feet at Mettur and there is a significant increase in inflow due to heavy rain in the catchment areas.

Since the discharge into the river could be increased upto 1.25 lakh cusecs, people living near the river in Bhavani, Karungalpalayam and Kodumudi, were alerted about the increase in discharge into the river and asked to remain cautious.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Revenue officials said over 50 families at Kandanpattarai area in Bhavani town were moved to the middle school in the area and were provided food. Since more houses are likely to be flooded, more families would be shifted to the relief centres, they added. Officials said they were closely monitoring the flow of water in the river and issue warnings to the people regularly.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
rains
rivers
Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app