Flood alert issued to people living near River Cauvery in Erode

With the discharge of surplus water from Stanley Reservoir in Mettur into River Cauvery increasing to 90,000 cusecs on Tuesday, Erode district administration has issued a flood alert to people living in the close vicinity of the river and in low-lying areas.

Officials of the Water Resources Department (WRD) said the water level continues to be maintained at 120 feet at Mettur and there is a significant increase in inflow due to heavy rain in the catchment areas.

Since the discharge into the river could be increased upto 1.25 lakh cusecs, people living near the river in Bhavani, Karungalpalayam and Kodumudi, were alerted about the increase in discharge into the river and asked to remain cautious.

Revenue officials said over 50 families at Kandanpattarai area in Bhavani town were moved to the middle school in the area and were provided food. Since more houses are likely to be flooded, more families would be shifted to the relief centres, they added. Officials said they were closely monitoring the flow of water in the river and issue warnings to the people regularly.