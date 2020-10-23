Coimbatore

Flood alert sounded near Vaaniyaru Dam

The district collector has issued a flood alert for those residing in low-lying areas near the Vaaniyaru Dam here in view of the incessant rain.

According to the administration, in view of the heavy rain in Yercaud Hills and the resultant increase in inflow into Vaaniyaru Dam, the outflow from the dam has been increased.

While the total capacity of the dam is 65.27 ft, the water level now stands at 60.02 ft.

According to the flood alert and safety protocols, once the dam’s capacity crosses 59 ft, and the inflow exceeds 3,000 cusecs, the total inflow would be released from the dam. Therefore, people living on the banks of Vaaniyaru have been urged to take precautions.

