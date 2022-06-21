Flood alert sounded along Thenpennai river

All three sluices of KRP dam opened to release waters in Krishnagiri on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

The Krishnagiri Reservoir Project (KRP) dam has started to fill up due to the rain and the excessive inflow into the reservoir. Of the reservoir’s total capacity of 52 feet, the dam had filled upto 50.70 ft, as of Tuesday.

In its wake, a flood alert has been sounded to people living along Thenpennai river, with the Public Works Department increasing the quantum of water released from the dam. The inflow into the dam rose to 2,300 cusecs on Tuesday, marking a drastic rise from the 1,128 cusecs of inflow on Tuesday.

The entire inflow was released into the river with the PWD discharging water through all three sluices and from one of the eight shutters of the dam, in view of the dam’s safety.

The authorities have issued a cautionary advice warning people against bathing or crossing the river, or bathing livestock.

In Hosur, the water level in Kelavarapalli dam touched 40.51 ft of the total 44.28 ft on Tuesday. The inflow into the dam was 1600 cusecs and the quantum of inflow was released as outflow.