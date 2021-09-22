Flood alert sounded along River Thenpennai

Inflow at KRP dam was 711 cusecs and outflow 248 cusecs

The Krishnagiri district administration has issued a flood alert in areas along Thenpennnai river with the increase in the water level in KRP reservoir here on Wednesday.

The KRP dam crossed 50.90 ft of its total 52 ft. The water level at the dam is 1540.71mcft of the total capacity of 1666.29 mcft.

In its wake, Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy has issued a flood alert with the entire outflow proposed in the river. As of Wednesday morning, the inflow into the reservoir was 711 cusecs and the outflow was 248 cusecs. This entails outflow of 177 cusecs in the canal and 71 cusecs in the river. The average rainfall received was 77.4mm.

With the outflow in the river, the Collector has issued a warning to public and those living along the low lying areas of the river to keep away from the river, whose level is expected to swell.

Kelavarapalli dam in Hosur had reached 39.03ft of the total capacity of 44.28 ft. The inflow and outflow is 408 cusecs.