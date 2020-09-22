Flood alert sounded along River Bhavani in Erode

Water level in Bhavani Sagar Reservoir nearing 102 feet

With the water level in Bhavani Sagar Reservoir nearing 102 feet, a flood alert was sounded to people living along River Bhavani here on Tuesday.

At 4 p.m., the inflow was 5,276 cusecs, while the discharge was 2,300 cusecs in Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal and 750 in Arakankottai and Thadapalli Canals. The water level stood at 101.50 feet against the full reservoir level of 105 feet, and the storage was 29.916 tmc against the capacity of 32.800 tmc.

Public Works Department officials said that as per the flood regulation, water would be stored only till 102 feet in the month of September, after which the entire inflow would be discharged. “The inflow was 9,000 cusecs in the morning that dropped to less than 6,000 cusecs in the evening and hence the water level could touch 102 feet on Wednesday,” they added.

Since the surplus water is expected to be released, people living along River Bhavni at Periya Kodiveri, Nanjai Puliyampatti, Athani and Bhavani were asked to move to safer locations.

Also, River Bhavani confluences with River Cauvery at Bhavani Kooduthurai and hence people living in low-lying areas along River Cauvery at Bhavani and Karungalpalayam were also asked to move to safer locations.