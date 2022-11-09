Flood alert sounded along River Bhavani in Erode district

The Bhavanisagar dam is on the verge of reaching its full storage level of 105 feet with more inflows expected due to the rains; residents in low-lying areas have been cautioned to evacuate

The Hindu Bureau ERODE
November 09, 2022 14:56 IST

A view of the Bhavanisagar dam, which is close to capacity level, on Wednesday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

With the water level in Bhavanisagar dam or Lower Bhavani Dam, likely to reach its full storage level of 105 feet in depth, and in anticipation of heavy inflows due to the northeast monsoon, a flood alert has been sounded for people living along River Bhavani in Erode district on Wednesday.

At noon on Wednesday, the water level stood at 104.45 feet while the storage was 32.33 tmc ft against its capacity of 32.80 tmc ft. The inflow was 2,400 cusecs while the total discharge was 1,150 cusecs.

A flood warning issued by the Water Resources Department (WRD) of Bhavanisagar Sub-Division, Bhavanisagar, said that the dam is likely to reach its full storage level and the surplus flood water would be released from the dam into River Bhavani at any moment.

Hence, all people living on the banks of the river and low-lying areas have been cautioned to move to safer places and all precautionary measures have been taken for the safety and security of their lives and properties, the alert issued said.

