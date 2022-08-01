Flood alert sounded along River Bhavani in Erode district

August 01, 2022 19:50 IST

With the water level in Bhavanisagar Reservoir likely to reach 102 feet and in anticipation of heavy inflow due to heavy rainfall, a flood alert has been sounded to people living along River Bhavani here on Monday.

At 6 p.m. the water level touched 101 feet while the storage was 29.51 tmc ft against the capacity of 32.80 tmc ft. The inflow was 2,824 cusecs while the discharge into the river for drinking water purpose was 100 cusecs.

An advance flood warning issued by the Water Resources Department (WRD) of Bhavanisagar Sub-Division, Bhavanisagar, in the evening said that the dam is likely to reach 102 feet within a day or two days and the surplus flood water would be released from the dam into the river at any moment.

Hence, all the people living on the banks of the river and low-lying areas are cautioned to move to safer places and all precautionary measures are taken for safety and security of their lives and properties.

As per flood regulation norms, the quantum of water that could be stored in the dam every month was specified: 100 feet in June and July, 102 feet from August to October and 105 feet in November and December. “Since the inflow is expected to increase from Tuesday due to rain in the catchment areas, surplus water would be discharged into the river”, said an engineer at the WRD.