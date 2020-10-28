Flood alert remains as inflow at KRP reservoir increases

KRISHNAGIRI

28 October 2020 00:13 IST

The inflow at KRP reservoir was 1,126 cusecs on Tuesday ensuring the flood alert issued by the district administration along the banks of Thenpennai river remained for the second week as rain continued in the district.

As of Tuesday, water level in the dam stood at 49.20 ft against the total capacity of 52 ft. The discharge was also kept at 1,126 cusecs, the same level as inflow to maintain safety protocol.

Last week, the district administration issued a warning to the low lying areas along Thenpennai river as the discharge from KRP dam would increase once the water level crossed 49 ft.

The inflow to the dam rose steadily over the weekend, after a brief fall on Saturday when the reservoir received 961 cusecs and the discharge was 844 cusecs. On Sunday, the dam received 1,099 cusecs and the discharge was 1,099 cusecs. On Monday, the inflow and the discharge was 1,358 cusecs.

The water level in Kelavarapalli dam was 39.69 ft against the full reservoir level of 44.28 ft. The dam has been receiving copious inflow, causing a higher discharge into KRP dam that Kelavarapalli dam feeds. The inflow and the discharge at Kelavarapalli dam was 1,040 cusecs on Saturday, 1,440 cusecs on Sunday, and 1,230 cusecs on Monday.