Coimbatore

Flood alert issued to people along river bank

Water Resources Department has asked people living along Palar river bank to remain vigilant as the water level in the Thirumoorthy Reservoir was nearing the full reservoir level.

In a communique, the department officials in Thirumoorthy Nagar said the water level had touched the 55.05 feet mark on Friday afternoon in the reservoir whose full reservoir level was 60 feet.

As the inflow was heavy, the officials said they expected the water to touch the full reservoir level and overflow.

Therefore, people living along the river bank would do well to stay vigilant, they added.


