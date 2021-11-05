Flood alert issued to 10 villages

ERODE

05 November 2021 23:19 IST

Following the discharge of 1,500 cusecs of surplus water from Gunderipallam Reservoir near Kongarpalayam village in Gobichettipalayam taluk, flood alert was issued to 10 villages on Friday. Heavy rain in Gundri and Kadambur hills led to the reservoir receiving copious rainfall in the early hours of Friday and about 1,500 cusecs was discharged initially. The reservoir with a storage capacity of 1.08 tmc attained its full level of 42 feet in the morning and the inflow was discharged fully.

This resulted in Public Works Department officials issuing warning to people in Kongarpalayam, Vinobanagar, Vaniputhur, Kavundampalayam, Arasankottai and other villages in the area. The discharge from the reservoir dropped to 600 cusecs in the evening.

The length of the earthen reservoir is 722 metre and its water spread area is 56.2 hectare with catchment area spread across 72.23 sq km. Water from the dam helps in irrigating 2,498 acre.

Farmers have been demanding desilting of the reservoir that was constructed in 1978.