Flood alert issued as discharge from Bhavani Sagar Reservoir stepped up

About 30,000 cusecs water was released from the Bhavani Sagar Reservoir through the spillways into River Bhavani on Monday.

With discharge from Bhavani Sagar Reservoir being stepped up to over 29,000 cusecs, a flood alert has been issued to people living on the banks of River Bhavani here on Monday.

A senior official at the Public Works Department said that at 8 a.m., the inflow was 3,224 cusecs while the discharge was 3,200 cusecs. But later, the inflow started to rise gradually and increased to over 30,000 cusecs in the afternoon.

Hence, the entire quantum of inflow was discharged into the river, he added.

At 4 p.m., the inflow into the reservoir was 30,364 cusecs while the discharge was 29,000 cusecs into the river and 1,300 into Lower Bhavani Project canal. The water level remains at 105 ft. (full reservoir level) while the storage was 32.800 tmc.

Meanwhile, a flood alert has been issued to people living on the banks of the river and they have been asked to be cautious as the discharge could be increased if the inflow increases.

However, revenue officials, who continue to monitor the situation round the clock, said that no house located near the river was flooded and added that the situation would turn worse only if the discharge was over 40,000 cusecs.

