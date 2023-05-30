ADVERTISEMENT

Flood alert in view of rising water level in KRP dam

May 30, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

The water level in KRP reservoir has touched 48 ft as against the reservoir’s total capacity of 52 ft on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

The district administration has issued a preemptive flood alert if the water of KRP dam were to be released in view of the rising water level in the dam.

According to the administration, with the continuing rain in the KRP dam watershed areas, the water level in the dam was expected to rise. As of date, the water level in the dam was 48.45 ft as against the reservoir’s total capacity of 52 ft. Of the total storage capacity of 1666.29 mcft, the current storage level was 1281.64 mcft. The discharge was 12 cusecs. The inflow into the dam was 238 cusecs.

If the inflow were to rise, the total inflow will be released into the river. As a preemptive warning, the district administration has asked people living on the low lying areas of Thenpennai to stay away from the river, and not to venture into the river for washing, bathing or crossing over for grazing livestock.

