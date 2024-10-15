Flood alert issued in Krishnagiri

The district administration sounded a flood alert to three districts along the Thenpennai River after water level in the KRP Dam touched 50.30 ft of the total 52 ft.

According to Collector K.M. Sarayu, given the dam’s current water level of 1473.68 mcf, and the inflow of 1280 mcft, and considering its safety, 732 cubic ft of water will released into the river. In its wake, flood alerts have been issued to Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Tiruvannamalai districts, as well as eight villages of Periyamuthur, Thimmapuram, Sundekuppam, Kaveripattinam, Kalvehalli, Penneswaramadam, Soutahalli, and Thallihalli in Krishnagiri district.

Unrelenting rains

Rain continued to lash the district since Monday. After a brief pause on Tuesday morning, rain intensified through the day forcing the district administration to shorten school timings to half-a day.

Teachers were also asked to make sure children returned safely to their homes.

Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri are among the nine districts that have been issued yellow alerts indicating heavy rains. The district received 743 mm rainfall on Tuesday.

Collector Sarayu inspected various parts of the district, especially areas that suffered waterlogging in the last rains in Kaveripattinam. Ms. Sarayu inspected MGR Nagar and Jeeva Nagar in Mittahalli panchayat in Kaveripattinam town panchayat, which had witnessed severe waterlogging during the last rains.

As a pre-emptive measure, canals cleared of debris and garbage and desilted anticipating water logging and to enable drainage.

Late Tuesday evening, Collector Sarayu inspected KRP dam and monitored the safety measures including the line-up of sandbags.

