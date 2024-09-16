ADVERTISEMENT

Flight to Abu Dhabi from Coimbatore missing in winter schedule

Published - September 16, 2024 12:35 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

There is uncertainity over continuance of Abu Dhabi-bound flight from Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: PTI

The recently introduced Coimbatore - Abu Dhabi direct flight thrice a week is missing in the Winter Schedule.

On August 10, Indigo Airlines introduced a direct flight to Abu Dhabi and an A 320 type of aircraft with a seating capacity of 186 passengers and the flight had 93 per cent patronage to Abu Dhabi and in the return direction it had an average of 57 per cent patronage. But, the winter schedule finds the flight missing.

Winter Schedule comes into a play from the last week of October and goes up to March. In the winter schedule, the flight to Abu Dhabi is missing. Airline sources say that the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has to give a nod for the flight.

Kongu Global Forum D. Nandakumar says that the flight’s patronage speaks of the passenger reception to the flight and it is missing in the winter schedule is a cause for concern. He exhorted the aviation industry to restore the flight in the winter schedule.

