GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Flight to Abu Dhabi from Coimbatore missing in winter schedule

Published - September 16, 2024 12:35 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
There is uncertainity over continuance of Abu Dhabi-bound flight from Coimbatore.

There is uncertainity over continuance of Abu Dhabi-bound flight from Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: PTI

The recently introduced Coimbatore - Abu Dhabi direct flight thrice a week is missing in the Winter Schedule.

On August 10, Indigo Airlines introduced a direct flight to Abu Dhabi and an A 320 type of aircraft with a seating capacity of 186 passengers and the flight had 93 per cent patronage to Abu Dhabi and in the return direction it had an average of 57 per cent patronage. But, the winter schedule finds the flight missing.

Winter Schedule comes into a play from the last week of October and goes up to March. In the winter schedule, the flight to Abu Dhabi is missing. Airline sources say that the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has to give a nod for the flight.

Kongu Global Forum D. Nandakumar says that the flight’s patronage speaks of the passenger reception to the flight and it is missing in the winter schedule is a cause for concern. He exhorted the aviation industry to restore the flight in the winter schedule.

Published - September 16, 2024 12:35 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.