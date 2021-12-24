Flight services to Singapore from Dec. 29

Direct flight services from Coimbatore International Airport to Singapore will commence from December 29 under the air bubble arrangement, Airport Director S. Senthil Valavan said here on Friday.

Singaporean budget carrier Scoot Airlines will operate three flights per week to the Changi Airport in Singapore from the Coimbatore International Airport, he said. The flights will arrive in Coimbatore Airport at 10.45 p.m. and will depart to Singapore at 11.45 p.m. from December 29.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation recently approved the air bubble arrangement between Coimbatore and Singapore, Mr. Valavan said. The only other approved air bubble route from Coimbatore Airport that is available is between Coimbatore and Sharjah International Airport, he noted.

Air bubble flights are an arrangement made between two countries to allow air travel as regular international flights remain suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.