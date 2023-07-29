ADVERTISEMENT

Flight services to resume in September from Salem airport: MP

July 29, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Member of Parliament S.R. Parthiban on Saturday said that flight services would be resumed by September-end from Salem airport, under the UDAN scheme of the Union Government.

“I met the Union Minister many times, and the flight services that were stopped in 2020 will be resumed again. Two aviation companies have expressed their willingness to resume services,” Mr. Parthipan said

One company has expressed its willingness to operate services on the Salem-Bengaluru-Salem and Salem-Hyderabad-Salem routes four days a week and another company is willing to operate flights on all days on the Salem-Bengaluru-Salem and Salem-Cochin-Salem routes, and the Union Government has given its consent to start services, Mr. Parthiban added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US