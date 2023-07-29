HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Flight services to resume in September from Salem airport: MP

July 29, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Member of Parliament S.R. Parthiban on Saturday said that flight services would be resumed by September-end from Salem airport, under the UDAN scheme of the Union Government.

“I met the Union Minister many times, and the flight services that were stopped in 2020 will be resumed again. Two aviation companies have expressed their willingness to resume services,” Mr. Parthipan said

One company has expressed its willingness to operate services on the Salem-Bengaluru-Salem and Salem-Hyderabad-Salem routes four days a week and another company is willing to operate flights on all days on the Salem-Bengaluru-Salem and Salem-Cochin-Salem routes, and the Union Government has given its consent to start services, Mr. Parthiban added.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.