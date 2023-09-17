ADVERTISEMENT

Flight services to resume from Salem airport in October

September 17, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - Salem

Indigo to operate 72-seater flights in the Bengaluru-Salem-Hyderabad sectors, and Alliance Air to operate flights in the Bengaluru-Salem-Kochi sectors

M. Sabari

A view of Salem airport in Tamil Nadu. | Photo Credit: File photo

Flight services will resume from Salem airport in October and two flights will be operated via Salem.

Airport officials said the flight operation date would be announced soon.

ALSO READ
Flight services to resume in September from Salem airport: MP

The airport is spread over 136 acres and operations commenced three decades ago. At first, flights were operated on the Chennai-Salem-Coimbatore sector. But within three months, due to poor patronage, the service was stopped. After 16 years, in November 2009, service resumed between Salem and Chennai, and in 2011, it came to a halt. After seven years, under the Udan scheme, flight service between Salem and Chennai resumed in 2018. But with COVID-19, passenger arrivals decreased and so, in June 2021, the service was stopped. However, non-scheduled flight operations continued at the airport.

Meanwhile, the Salem Airport Authority has officially announced that passenger flight services would resume in October.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Salem Airport Manager G. Ramesh said under Udan 5.0, Indigo would operate 72-seater flights in the Bengaluru-Salem-Hyderabad and Hyderabad-Salem-Bengaluru sectors. Alliance Air will operate flights in the Bengaluru-Salem-Kochi and Kochi-Salem-Bengaluru sectors. The private airlines are in the process of getting approvals to operate the flights.

ALSO READ
‘Amicable solution will be found for Salem airport expansion’

“We expect that the flight service will start in the third or fourth week of October. The date for booking flight tickets will be announced by the respective private airlines. Works such as painting, providing extra chairs for passengers, and additional ticket counters are on at the airport and these will be completed by the end of this month,” Mr. Ramesh added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US