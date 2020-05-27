Coimbatore

Flight service resumes at Salem airport

Trujet Airlines flight that arrived at Salem airport on Wednesday.

Trujet Airlines flight that arrived at Salem airport on Wednesday.  

Health Dept. teams collected nasal swabs from all the passengers

After being grounded for 63 days by the COVID-19 lockdown from March 25, the flight service in the Salem-Chennai sector resumed on Wednesday with a service from Chennai landing at Salem Airport with 56 passengers and returning with 39 passengers.

Trujet Airlines flight departed from Chennai at 7.20 a.m. and arrived in Salem at 8.20 a.m. Special teams of the Health Department collected nasal swabs from all the passengers and stamped a seal on their hands that carried the date of travel. They were asked to remain in institutional quarantine arranged by the district administration or choose a paid quarantine in hotels in the city.

Officials said that once the test results arrived, passengers who tested negative could go home but remain in quarantine for 14 days. Those testing positive would be admitted to the isolation ward at the hospital here.

Disinfectants were sprayed on passengers’ luggage who were ready to board the flight to Chennai. Also, officials confirmed that all passengers had installed Aarogya Setu app in their mobile phones and wore a mask, after which they were allowed to board the flight. The flight departed at 8.50 a.m.

Airline officials said the flight would be operated five days a week, except Tuesday and Thursday.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 27, 2020 11:09:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/flight-service-resumes-at-salem-airport/article31689897.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY