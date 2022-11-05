Flight of Fantasy second edition in Coimbatore a dream come true for 15 girl students

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
November 05, 2022 19:34 IST

Fifteen children flew for the first time from Chennai to Coimbatore on Saturday under the ‘Flight of Fantasy’ initiative of the Round Table India and Ladies Circle India. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

“Felt like we just drifting amid clouds. None of us were scared. The plane ride will be my most cherished memory,” said 14-year-old S. Saranya, a resident of SRS Sarvodaya Girls Hostel in Chennai.

For many, a flight trip could mean business or travel. But for these 15 underprivileged girls, it is their cloudy fantasy. They took their maiden flight trip to Coimbatore on Saturday for free under the ‘Flight of Fantasy’ initiative of the Round Table India and Ladies Circle India.

The children landed at Coimbatore International Airport at 11 a.m. in IndiGo flight 6E 6315. They left for Chennai at 8 p.m. via IndiGo 6E 238. From there, they were taken to the GeeDee Car museum and Isha Yoga Centre here and had lunch at a five-star hotel.

“My dad is a watchman in Red Hills and my mom lives in her native in Thiruvannamalai. I stay at the hostel and study in Class IX at a government school in Nungambakkam. The people (association members) selected 15 well-behaved students of Classes VIII-XI in our school. We loved the trip. Some may be inspired to become pilots by this,” said Ms. Saranya.

Priyadharshini, a Class XI student, who aspires to become a doctor, said, “My mom and elder sister are nurses. I don’t have a dad. I aspire to become a doctor. I got to experience Coimbatore at the GeeDee Car Museum and Isha Yoga Centre through this trip. This trip was very much fun.”

City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan met the students and asked them to dream bigger.

