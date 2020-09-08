Flash floods affect vehicle movement in Bargur Hills

Erode

08 September 2020 22:36 IST

Flash floods at a forest stream near Devarmalai in Bargur Hills affected the movement of vehicles for over two hours here on Tuesday as people wanted a bridge to be constructed to overcome the problem.

Devarmalai is located about five km away from Thamaraikarai at the east Bargur hills where over 100 families reside. Bejalatti, Vellimalai, Madam, Elachipalayam are other villages located near Devarmalai. Heavy rain in the morning resulted in flash floods at the stream leading to the low-lying bridge getting submerged from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Vehicles from Thamaraikarai and Devarmalai area were stopped and people waited for the water level to drop. Later, they crossed the stream on foot while vehicle movement commenced after 1 p.m.

Villagers said that rain in the hills cause flash floods frequently affecting the movement of workers and school children. They said that during emergencies, ambulances could not transport the patient to the hospital on time and hence wanted a bridge to be constructed across the stream to ensure vehicle movement round-the-clock.

