Flash floods affect movement of people to tribal settlements

Flash floods in the four streams that bring water to the Gunderipallam Reservoir affected the movement of people to Vilankombai and Kembanur tribal settlements located inside the buffer zone of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) in Gobichettipalayam Taluk here on Monday.
Heavy rain in Kadambur, Gundri and Malliamman Durgham areas in the early hours of Monday brought copious water to the reservoir, leading to rise in the water level by two feet in four hours. People of these two hamlets that come under Kongarpalayam Panchayat in T.N. Palayam Panchayat Union, have to cross the streams to reach Vinobanagar and Kongarpalayam for work and to buy groceries. Due to flash floods, they could not cross the stream on Monday and waited for hours for the water to recede. They were demanding bridges across the streams and also a motorable road to their hamlets for many years.
Two months ago, School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan inaugurated repair works to the eight km forest road from Vinobanagar to Vilankombai. However, works were not carried out so far causing inconvenience to people. The demand for constructing high level bridges was also ruled out as only 56 families reside at these settlements. But, a school is planned at Vilankombai and works are expected to be started soon.
