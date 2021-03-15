Watch | ‘Flame of the forest’ now in bloom across Nilgiris

15 March 2021 13:51 IST

A video on Butea monosperma tree, that are now in bloom in the core area of Mudumalai tiger reserve.

The Butea monosperma tree is commonly known as 'flame of the forest.’ It is now in bloom across the Nilgiris. The trees are distinct as they wear more flowers than leaves. The flowers are bright orange with a unique petal shape, hence called 'flame of the forest.'

