Watch | ‘Flame of the forest’ now in bloom across Nilgiris

The Butea monosperma tree is commonly known as 'flame of the forest.’ It is now in bloom across the Nilgiris. The trees are distinct as they wear more flowers than leaves. The flowers are bright orange with a unique petal shape, hence called 'flame of the forest.'

