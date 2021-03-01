Flag marches taken out in city

Personnel from the Coimbatore City Police, the Armed Reserve and the Central Industrial Security Force took out two flag marches on Monday to instil confidence among the people and assure them of safety ahead of the Assembly election in the State.

A total of 175 personnel took part in the two flag marches, said the city police.

The first flag march was taken out from the police outpost at Kannappa Nagar to Puthupalam.

This was followed by another flag march from the six corner at Rathinapuri to omni bus stand on Dr. Radhakrishnan Road.

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan, Deputy Commissioners of Police and senior officials from the CISF took part in the flag marches.

A company of CISF consisting of 94 personnel had arrived in Coimbatore late on Saturday for election duty. They are currently camping at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School at Ramnagar.