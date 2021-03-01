Flag marches taken out in city

Personnel from the Coimbatore City Police, the Armed Reserve and the Central Industrial Security Force took out two flag marches on Monday to instil confidence among the people and assure them of safety ahead of the Assembly election in the State.
A total of 175 personnel took part in the two flag marches, said the city police.
The first flag march was taken out from the police outpost at Kannappa Nagar to Puthupalam.
This was followed by another flag march from the six corner at Rathinapuri to omni bus stand on Dr. Radhakrishnan Road.
Coimbatore City Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan, Deputy Commissioners of Police and senior officials from the CISF took part in the flag marches.
A company of CISF consisting of 94 personnel had arrived in Coimbatore late on Saturday for election duty. They are currently camping at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School at Ramnagar.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath