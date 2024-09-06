ADVERTISEMENT

Flag marches taken out at Mettupalayam, Pollachi

Published - September 06, 2024 08:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police K. Karthikeyan (left) leading the flag march at Mettupalayam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRAGEMENT

The Coimbatore District Police took out flag marches at Mettupalayam and Pollachi towns in view of Vinayaka Chaturthi that falls on September 7, Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police K. Karthikeyan led the flag march held at Mettupalayam on Thursday evening, which was attended by 250 personnel.

Additional Superintendents of Police D. Suresh and Krishnamoorthy led the flag march that was taken out at Pollachi on Friday. A total of 285 police personnel from the Pollachi sub-division took part in the flag march.

According to the police, various organisations will install Ganesha idols in various parts of the district to celebrate Vinayaka Chaturthi. These idols will be taken out on processions and immersed in water bodies later. The flag march was held for smooth conduct of the festival and idol immersion, without law and order issues.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Coimbatore

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US