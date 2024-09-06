Flag marches taken out at Mettupalayam, Pollachi

The Coimbatore District Police took out flag marches at Mettupalayam and Pollachi towns in view of Vinayaka Chaturthi that falls on September 7, Saturday.

Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police K. Karthikeyan led the flag march held at Mettupalayam on Thursday evening, which was attended by 250 personnel.

Additional Superintendents of Police D. Suresh and Krishnamoorthy led the flag march that was taken out at Pollachi on Friday. A total of 285 police personnel from the Pollachi sub-division took part in the flag march.

According to the police, various organisations will install Ganesha idols in various parts of the district to celebrate Vinayaka Chaturthi. These idols will be taken out on processions and immersed in water bodies later. The flag march was held for smooth conduct of the festival and idol immersion, without law and order issues.

