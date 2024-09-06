GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Flag marches taken out at Mettupalayam, Pollachi

Published - September 06, 2024 08:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police K. Karthikeyan (left) leading the flag march at Mettupalayam on Wednesday.

Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police K. Karthikeyan (left) leading the flag march at Mettupalayam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRAGEMENT

The Coimbatore District Police took out flag marches at Mettupalayam and Pollachi towns in view of Vinayaka Chaturthi that falls on September 7, Saturday.

Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police K. Karthikeyan led the flag march held at Mettupalayam on Thursday evening, which was attended by 250 personnel.

Additional Superintendents of Police D. Suresh and Krishnamoorthy led the flag march that was taken out at Pollachi on Friday. A total of 285 police personnel from the Pollachi sub-division took part in the flag march.

According to the police, various organisations will install Ganesha idols in various parts of the district to celebrate Vinayaka Chaturthi. These idols will be taken out on processions and immersed in water bodies later. The flag march was held for smooth conduct of the festival and idol immersion, without law and order issues.

Published - September 06, 2024 08:26 pm IST

Related Topics

Coimbatore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.