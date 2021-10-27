‘Fix yarn price on a monthly basis’

Stating that they were facing a loss of ₹ 5.83 a metre due to regular increase in price of yarn, the Tamil Nadu Federation of Power Looms Associations has urged the district administration to take up the issue with the State government and ensure that price of yarn is fixed once in a month.

In a petition submitted to the administration, the federation coordinator P. Kandavel said that next to agriculture, the power loom sector provides more jobs to people in the State. Most of the power looms produce rayon fabrics using yarn, which in turn is made from synthetic fibre. The price of fibre has increased from ₹ 153 a kg to ₹ 160 a kg in the last one month, whereas the price of yarn has increased from ₹ 190 a kg to ₹ 250 a kg during the same period.

The petition said that on October 1, one kg of 30 count rayon yarn was sold at ₹ 214 and now it has increased to ₹ 255. Though the price of raw materials increased by ₹ 7 a kg, the price of yarn was increased by ₹ 41 a kg. The federation blamed mill owners for hiking the price. Since the price of fabrics did not increase, owners are facing a loss of ₹ 5.83 a metre, the petition said and added that orders cannot be executed now.

The federation wanted the price of yarn fixed once in a month based on the price of raw materials. It also wanted the Central government to make the six National Textile Corporation mills in South India operational and the 18 mills of the State government modernised. “If these mills are operational, the price of yarn will be under control”, the petition said.

Of the total six lakh power looms in the State, rayon is produced in 50% units that provides employment directly and indirectly to three lakh workers. The petition urged the district administration to take up the issue with the State government and recommend necessary action.