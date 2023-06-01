ADVERTISEMENT

Fix roads near private school in Nallampalayam: parents ask Coimbatore Corporation

June 01, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Motorists and pedestrians using the damaged road in Nallampalayam close to a private school. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Parents requested the Coimbatore Corporation to fix the rutted roads in Nallampalayam, close to a private school, for the safety of the school children.

In a statement, S. Ramaswamy, a parent, said, “The road leading up to the private Central Board of Secondary Education school on Nallampalayam Road near Kavundampalayam Road Junction is in a deplorable condition. Hundreds of parents drop and pick up their children in this area. The roads were dug up for laying pipelines, but were not re-laid.”

“A few residents here are confined to using an alternative narrow approach road to the main Nallampalayam Road due to the congestion and condition of the road near the school. Since this area is used by children, it should be prioritised by the Corporation to avoid accidents,” he added.

Patchwork to mend damaged roads would be done considering the safety of school students, said ward’s Assistant Engineer R. Sakthivel.

“The household connections and pipeline work by SUEZ India for 24x7 drinking water supply in this ward are yet to be completed. So, the road needs to be dug and re-laid after the connections are made and leakages are checked and fixed. Re-laying now would incur double cost for the civic body. Hence, repair works will be considered and a tender will be floated for the same after approval from authorities,” he added.

