Fix monthly minimum wage of ₹26,000 for textile mill workers: AITUC

July 14, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

 The All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) has demanded a monthly minimum wage of ₹26,000 for textile mill workers.

A committee comprising five officials, six representatives of employers and six representatives of trade unions, recently visited Erode and sought opinion from textile mill owners, trade unions, and workers for fixing minimum wages.

S. Chinnasamy, district president of AITUC, in a letter submitted to the committee said that hundreds of workers were working in textile mills in the district who were paid meagre wages.

The letter said that minimum wages, as fixed by the government, were not paid to them and they were denied their rights and other privileges. The cost of essential commodities, clothing, food, transportation, electricity, mobile phone and other costs have gone up tremendously.

“Despite the price of products going up, workers’ wages have not gone up,” the letter said and pointed out the difficulties faced by workers in fulfilling the basic needs of their family.

Considering the present situation, a minimum wage of ₹26,000 per month should be fixed for them, the letter said.

